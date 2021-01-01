The high cost of Kaizer Chief's cancelled Caf Champions League trip revealed

This is the first time in Amakhosi’s otherwise illustrious history that they have reached the group phase of Africa’s most prestigious club tournament

Kaizer Chiefs' cancelled trip to Morocco to play Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter will reportedly have heavy financial implications.

Amakhosi were meant to kick off their Group C campaign on Saturday evening in Morocco, but had their travel visas denied due to Covid-19 concerns from the north African country.

And now according to a report on Friday, the late nature of the cancellation is likely to cost the club a substantial sum if, as expected, they cannot reclaim money paid for things such as airfare, accommodation and local transport in Casablanca.

According to a source quoted in the Sowetan, the amount could be as much as R1 million.

“We had to book accommodation and return flights for 40 people. Flights alone cost nearly R500,000,” said the inside source.

Covid-19 tests, which the Chiefs contingent had taken ahead of what was supposed to be their departure date on Thursday, further added to the costs.

“You add that [the tests] and the fact that we had book more cars and drivers in Morocco, then you see we've spent quite a lot of money. And there's no guarantee that we'll recoup it because usually you're penalised for cancellation,” the source revealed.

There is, however, a chance that Amakhosi could still benefit, not financially, but through claiming the points from the cancelled fixture, due to the late nature of the cancellation.

“In case a host team cannot organize a match or was not authorised by its government to receive another team, the host team shall be considered to have lost the match 2-0,” reads one of Caf the regulations, according to the Sowetan report.

The other two clubs in Group C are Horoya of Guinea and Angolan champions Petro de Luanda.

It potentially offers the club a last shot at silverware this season after they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup last weekend by second their side Richards Bay.

In the league, the Glamour Boys are 15 points behind pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns.