Kaizer Chiefs can win league and Cup double - Frosler

Amakhosi last won two trophies in a single season when Stuart Baxter was still the head coach but the defender feels they can do it again this season

full-back Reeve Frosler says the club's main objective is to deliver a trophy or two this season.

The Glamour Boys are still in with a chance to win the league and the Nedbank Cup, and 22-year-old feels the team has the hunger to lift both trophies in May.

However, Frosler said Chiefs players haven't started thinking that far, and they are taking it one game at a time.

"Our main objective is to bring Cups to our cabinet. It's been a while. Now, with the league and Nedbank Cup, we have a good chance to bring success," Frosler told the media.

"I am positive we can do it. We have the hunger as a team, but as always, we take it one game at a time."

Chiefs take on in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and Frosler expects an exciting encounter.

"If you remember the last game we played against them at Makhulong, it was also exciting," continued Frosler.

"There were a lot of goals involved. So, let’s hope that we will be able to score some goals this weekend and make it exciting once again.

Frosler has already studied the Lions of the North and believes Chiefs know what to expect from their Tembisa-based opponents, having beaten them twice in the league already this season.

"They’re a very hard-working team, they’re tough guys and they don’t back out of a challenge. It's going to be interesting and exciting for us. We just want to go out there and look to secure a victory," added Frosler.