Kaizer Chiefs can widen the gap again – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has expressed delight in their win over Usuthu but remains level headed on the PSL race

coach Pitso Mosimane is not celebrating despite closing the gap to Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders .

Following their 3-0 win over on Saturday night, ‘Jingles’ preferred to say the league is a marathon and they will celebrate in May.

The win saw the reigning PSL champions cut the lead to four points after Amakhosi succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of SuperSport United earlier in the day.

"All I know is that May is too far, it's a lot of games behind and it doesn't mean anything because Kaizer Chiefs can widen the gap again, we're playing [Bidvest] Wits, a very strong team," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"We're playing Wits all the time after two-and-half, three days. You know, it would be nice for once to open a little bit. It's not going to be easy.

"We don't want to get excited about that because it's a strong game but tonight's game was important for us to win. We played Wits here in the first round we did well, let's be honest we should have won because we missed a lot of chances, 'Mshishi' (Themba Zwane) missed two open chances and [Motjeka] Madisha hit the post.

"But Wits is a strong team, you see how they play it's not easy. I was surprised we got so many chances against them and I know 'Hunty' (Gavin Hunt) will change, he'll sort it out, it's not going to be easy. The match on Tuesday is a very important game."

Meanwhile, his counterpart Jozef Vukusic bemoaned their failure to start the match on the front foot, whilst praising the Brazilians’ quality.

“Yeah, you know especially against a good opponent like Mamelodi, you keep your cards for a later time okay, it was a position for position, good player for a good player but we lost one substitution," Vukusic told SuperSport TV.

"It didn't decide the game but it was a moment for the team, Mario [Booysen] is a very important player in defence, not only like a player but a leader, he organizes the defence but okay, [Michael] Morton came in but we lost one substitution, that's all.

"You know we a had a very bad start and what is positive is that we came back, so we're there even though we're down in the log but with the points, we're there.

“This competition is tough, now we have tough games in a row, the next five games this month. But from the performance, we can take a lot from today - we must improve.

"A quality team like Mamelodi push you to those mistakes and I must be objective, very important for me that we had four or five young players on the field they performed well. We lost this game but we move forward.”