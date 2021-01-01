Kaizer Chiefs can use CD Primeiro de Agosto win to spark season revival

Goal sums up the importance of Amakhosi's victory against the former Angolan champions

claimed a historic victory over CD Primeiro de Agosto in Angola on Tuesday and it was exactly what the Soweto giants needed to start the new year.

They came into the Caf first-round second-leg encounter against the Angolan giants winless in five matches across all competitions.

Some had already written Amakhosi off after they failed to make the most of home ground advantage in the first-leg clash, which ended in a 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium a fortnight ago.

However, Gavin Hunt's men showed their resilience to hold onto a 1-0 lead and ultimately, Leonardo Castro's 41st-minute goal was enough to earn Chiefs a 1-0 victory on the day.

The result saw the Glamour Boys progress to the Champions League group stage for the first time since the inception of the competition in 1964.

This achievement has definitely improved the mood in the Chiefs camp with the team having endured one of its worst starts to a Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Amakhosi are two points above the relegation zone on the PSL standings with a mere seven points from eight matches, and they are also winless in their last six matches in the competition.

The victory over Agosto could help galvanize the four-time PSL champions to pull themselves out of their alarming slump.



There are some positives which can be taken from the encounter which took place at the 2010 Africa Cup of the Nations final venue, Estadio 11 de Novembro.

The return of Daniel Akpeyi and Ramahlwe Mphahlele to the Chiefs starting line-up has surely breathed new life into the team's defence.

Since Akpeyi replaced the erratic Itumeleng Khune in goal ahead of the PSL clash with Bloemfontein on December 19, the Glamour Boys' defence has kept two clean sheets from three competitive matches.

international Akpeyi put in an assured performance against Agosto in Luanda and his crucial saves ensured that Amakhosi did not concede.

One could see the sense of trust between Akpeyi and his defence which was led by stand-in captain Mphahlele, who was able to stabilize the backline with physicality, quality and leadership.

Upfront, Hunt surprisingly named four forwards in the starting line-up with Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker operating in the wings, while Khama Billiat was deployed behind centre forward Leonardo Castro.

The Agosto defence often struggled with the Amakhosi attackers' sharp movement, which saw Billiat make a powerful run from the left into the box and teed up Castro, who tapped the ball home.

The goal has surely done Castro's confidence the world of good as it ended his seven-match goal drought and he will be keen to score again when they face Maritzburg United in a league clash on Saturday.

Amakhosi also welcomed back their star striker Samir Nurkovic, who played his first match of the season after overcoming his injury woes as he made a substitute appearance against Agosto.

The Serbian hitman almost single-handedly inspired the Soweto giants to last season's PSL title and his availability has handed the Naturena-based giants a massive boost.

His partnership with Billiat and Castro often looked unstoppable last term which saw them score 25 goals across all competitions between them.

Hunt could be tempted to unleash the trio against Maritzburg at FNB Stadium as Chiefs eye their second league win the season.