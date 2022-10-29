Kaizer Chiefs can 'torture' many teams - Arthur Zwane after masterminding Orlando Pirates' downfall

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane explained what his side needs to do in order to 'torture' teams after their win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday

Zwane masterminded Amakhosi's fourth successive win over Bucs

The Glamour Boys need to be more clinical

Turning their attention to the Carling Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The Glamour Boys bounced back to winning ways when they secured a 1-0 win over their archrivals in a titanic Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium.

Zwane watched on as his side created several clear-cut chances without converting them before Yusuf Maart scored with a remarkable long-range shot after the restart.

The Soweto-born tactician praised his charges for a resilient display and he was also happy to see Amakhosi execute their game plan very well.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look, we knew it was going to be a tough one. But I think when I look at first half, we’ve got two clear-cut chances and we couldn’t take them. It’s always been [our downfall]. Like I said, if we can be clinical we can torture a lot of teams," Zwane, who was in charge of his maiden Soweto Derby game, told SuperSport TV.

“Tactically, I think we played very well, the guys went in there and executed the plan. I must give credit to them but I must also give credit to Orlando Pirates by not allowing us time and space on the ball. But we always knew that as long as they’re going to play highland we’re going to catch them at some point.

"But we couldn’t take them. Then a special goal, the decision-making as well from Yusuf, being aware where the keeper, in terms of the keeper being off the line and he took a chance and it’s a special goal, especially in the derby," he continued.

“For me as well as a coach, I needed it today the most because I wanted to start on a high note and it happened and thanks to God that he gave us the three points and he also gave our boys the strength to hang in and work very hard. I think we deserve it, even second half, those two [Pirates] chances were half chances, but I must give credit to the boys once more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Chiefs continue their dominance over Pirates as it was their fourth successive victory in the league.

Therefore, Amakhosi became the first team to win four consecutive Soweto Derby league matches in the PSL era which began in 1996.

Most importantly, the victory ended Amakhosi's four-match winless run across all competitions as the league heads into the World Cup break.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys have one or two matches left before they head into the World Cup break with the team scheduled to take part in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Chiefs will face off with Pirates in a semi-final clash on November 12 and the winner would then face either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu FC in the final on the same day.