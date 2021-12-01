Kaizer Chiefs 'can't celebrate like league is done' - Billiat urges caution

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat says they cannot afford to get ahead of themselves after the Soweto giants moved closer to Mamelodi Sundowns on the PSL log.



The Glamour Boys boosted their hopes of challenging for this season's PSL title by securing a 3-1 win over Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby match on Sunday and the win took them to second place on the league standings - eight points behind leaders Sundowns.



Having won three PSL championships with Sundowns before he joined their Gauteng rivals Chiefs in 2017, Billiat urged his teammates to stay focused as Amakhosi look to snap their seven-year trophy drought this season.



"We are professional enough. We used to celebrate when we were young, right? Now, we celebrate in a professional way," Billiat told the club's media department.



"We don’t need to be out there celebrating like the league is finished. We have to stay focused. We have got a strong squad and I always trust my boys, whether I play or don’t play we are positive about the result and we work hard like we always do.



"I am happy for the team and I am happy that we keep getting stronger and stronger. We understand each other and the importance of collecting the maximum points that we need."



Chiefs have looked an improved side under their two-time PSL title-winning coach Stuart Baxter thus far this season and Billiat stressed the importance of staying humble and winning their games consistently.



"It’s not easy, but we are not looking at the table. Right now, we want to focus on the things that the coaches want us to do and focus on getting the basics right," the former Zimbabwe international continued.



"This will always help us get the good results and performances and then we will look at the table afterwards. We will stay focused and humble and we keep on working hard for the team."



Chiefs are scheduled to take on Cape Town City in a PSL encounter at the iconic FNB Stadium on Saturday.