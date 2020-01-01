Kaizer Chiefs can reach 65 points in the PSL – Gavin Hunt

The Students’ coach has tipped Amakhosi and Masandawana as the firm favourites to lift the PSL title

Despite trailing by more than 10 points on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table, coach Gavin Hunt believes his men are still on the hunt for the league title.

Although the Clever Boys suffered a 1-0 loss to last week, they bounced back against over the weekend, but Hunt tips Amakhosi and as having the best chance.

The Clever Boys are now setting their sights on in their midweek match and the four-time PSL winner doesn’t want to look at the PSL standings.

“We are going to have to go more than two points a game (to win the league race),” Hunt told the media.

“Right now, we have played 17 games and have 33 points, so we are under two points a game. Chiefs are way (ahead). There are only two teams, Chiefs and Sundowns.

"Chiefs right now look like they are going to be making 65 easy. That’s the problem for us. We need to be more than two points a game.

“We are going to have to go like hell while losing on Wednesday (against Maritzburg United) didn’t help us. We’ve got to try and win one or two on the road.”

With Masandawana and Wits set to play catch-up games this week against Bloemfontein and the Lions of the North, the former defender is looking to bag a win over the Tembisa-based club.

“I never talk about the log, winning trophies and anything like that. I’ll never do that,” Hunt said.

“I always say that if you win the next game you win the league. You’ve got to have that mentality.

“We just work on the next game, which is Highlands Park on Wednesday, and we play in the Nedbank Cup at the weekend and we play it’s like that every three days.

“It’s okay. We enjoy the games but it does hit you and it does affect you, especially squad-wise with numbers and things like that - the players are fighting.”