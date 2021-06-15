'Kaizer Chiefs can make history' - Parker wants to celebrate 10 years with Caf Champions League glory

The 35-year-old player has stated Amakhosi players are keen to impress Baxter, who is back at the Naturena-based giants

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Bernard Parker is keen to add the Caf Champions League winners' medal to his cabinet as he celebrates 10 years with the Soweto giants.

The experienced forward is expected to lead Amakhosi when they take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-final first-leg match in Morocco on Sunday.

Having joined Amakhosi from Dutch side FC Twente in June 2011, Parker has won all trophies domestically and he has now set his sights on continental glory.

“I feel great. Time flies. It’s been 10 years already. I think I have won every trophy [domestically]. I’ve represented the country with over 70 caps," Parker told Chiefs' media department.

"It’s been a wonderful career and what a way to be blessed, with being part of the Kaizer Chiefs team that’s going into the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League."

The former Bafana Bafana international explained they will need to face the Moroccan giants with clean minds and fresh bodies.

"This is massive. This is where, as a team, we can make history and it would be lovely for me to be part of this history in my 10th year," he continued.

“We need to go in wholeheartedly, with a clean mind and a fresh body and everything else will follow, in terms of our quality, techniques and dynamics. It’s exciting and happy times.”

Parker played some of his best football at Chiefs under Stuart Baxter between 2012 and 2015 as the Soweto giants clinched two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 trophy.

Baxter recently replaced Gavin Hunt as Amakhosi's head coach and Parker revealed that the players are happy to have their old mentor back.

“The change has brought life out of the squad, not only on the field but in the dressing room as well. The guys are happy," he added.

"Whenever there’s a change, we all want to impress the boss. This is what the guys want to do – they want to impress the boss.”

Wydad are set to play hosts to Chiefs at Stade Mohamed V on Sunday and the second-leg encounter is scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on June 26.