Kaizer Chiefs can lose to Orlando Pirates and still win the league - Igesund

Amakhosi lead second-placed Bucs by six points but the four-time PSL title-winning coach feels Middendorp's men will lift the coveted trophy come May

Former and coach Gordon Igesund has tipped to win the league this season.

However, Igesund said Chiefs will need at least 20 points from their remaining 10 league matches to achieve this goal.

As things stand, Amakhosi are sitting on 45 points and collecting 20 more will see them reach the 65-point mark, and Igesund doesn't think either Pirates or Sundowns will get anywhere close to that.

More teams

Nevertheless, he warned Ernst Middendorp's men to take it easy and understand there's more pressure on those behind them to get to topple them.

"Kaizer Chiefs will win the league if they collect 20 points from their last 10 games, which would put them to 65 points," Igesund told Sowetan.

"I don't think neither Pirates nor Sundowns will get to 65. So, I predict Chiefs winning it.

Article continues below

"I really don't see Chiefs losing this title - it's theirs now. They must just take it easy and don't panic. They must understand that the most pressure is on the teams who want to catch them."

While next weekend's Soweto Derby is classified by many as a title-decider, Igesund feels Chiefs can still lose to Pirates and go on to clinch the league title.

"Yes the [Soweto] Derby is big, but it won't decide the title. Chiefs can lose and still go all the way if they win the other nine games," added Igesund.