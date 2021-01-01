Kaizer Chiefs can dream of Caf Champions League glory after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL

It's been a tough first season in charge for coach Gavin Hunt, especially with the club's transfer ban, but there may yet be a silver lining

Technically, Kaizer Chiefs could win the Caf Champions League without winning any of their final five matches in the competition.

That’s not to say they will, but in what has been a strange season, affected also by the Covid-19 pandemic, one cannot write off anything.

Five games to play in Africa

Next up for Amakhosi in the Champions League is a two-legged quarter-final, with the draw still set to take place. The games are scheduled for the middle of May.

Chiefs have made it a habit of scraping through on the continent this season, and they could do it again - a 0-0 draw at home and a 1-1 draw away, for example, would be enough to take them to the semis.

They could potentially repeat the same trick in the semi-finals. The final itself is a one-match showdown, and again, Amakhosi don't have to win it outright - they could win via a penalty shoot-out.

Beating one of Africa's best

Most people would surely say that Mamelodi Sundowns are one of the favourites to win the Caf Champions League. And Chiefs managed to beat them on Sunday. Okay so it doesn't always work like that, and it's clear that Downs have a stronger squad than Amakhosi. But in a once-off, over 90 minutes, anything is possible.

Certainly, the win against Masandawana, not too long after Amakhosi beat Orlando Pirates, will provide a massive confidence boost for the camp.

Players finding form at the right time?

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune seems to have regained his confidence. The likes of Dumisani Zuma, and Lebogang Manyama have also improved in recent weeks. Samir Nurkovic made a big impact in the Sundowns win. It's easy to forget Manyama was PSL Player of the Season a few years ago.

The point is, Chiefs do have quality in their squad. But poor results, unforced errors, injuries and suspensions have all caused the collective group to lose their self-belief. This is after all the same side that almost won the league last term.

Chippa game pivotal

Chiefs play struggling Chippa United next, on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Stadium. A poor result could take them right back where they've come from and the self-doubt could creep in. But another good win could really help the Glamour Boys go on a positive run.

Luck

If you watch football for enough years, one thing that stands out is the law of averages. Usually, the luck a team gets or does not get, is eventually balanced out at some point.

Certainly, luck was not going the way of Amakhosi earlier this term – whether it was hitting the bar, conceding the most unnecessary of goals, or injuries and suspensions, they have just about had it all.

But recently a few things have started to go Chiefs’ way again, a factor which Hunt alluded to after the Downs win. Of course, it’s a long stretch, but in this most unusual of seasons, and with fans not such a factor in tough away games on the continent, who is to say the ‘impossible’ can’t happen?