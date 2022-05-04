‘Kaizer Chiefs can beat Liverpool’ – Amakhosi fans brag after ending poor run against Marumo Gallants
Kaizer Chiefs fans have taken to social media to brag that their team is back on track after defeating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Amakhosi needed a deflected goal courtesy of Keagan Dolly in the 77th minute to arrest a run of four consecutive defeats and five matches without a win.
Chiefs' last victory in the top-flight came on April 2 when they defeated Chippa United 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. They then battled out a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy, before losing four straight matches - 1-0 against SuperSport United, 1-0 against Stellenbosch, 2-1 against Golden Arrows, and 2-1 against Cape Town City.
The win, the first in four matches for coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard since taking charge following Stuart Baxter’s departure, has seen the Soweto-giants remain fourth on the 16-team table with 42 points from 27 matches.
With a game against champions Mamelodi Sundowns coming up on May 8 at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi fans have bragged they now have a team ready to face the Brazilians or even take on and beat Champions League finalists Liverpool.
Below is how Chiefs’ fans reacted on Twitter after the win.
Meanwhile, another set of fans have pleaded with the club not to release forward Lazarous Kambole, insisting he has a lot to offer the team.
Chiefs face a tough challenge against the record-breaking Brazilians and one supporter has already predicted a heavy defeat for the Soweto-giants.
Another set of fans have insisted they don't care about Chiefs' style of play against the visiting Gallants because all they needed was a win.
Though they won the game, some supporters still believe the team needs a total overhaul, especially in the playing unit if they are to do well come next season.
Meanwhile, one fan questioned Zwane’s selection of the starting XI while another has called on the team's faithful to have patience with the interim coach.
Should Chiefs confirm Zwane on a permanent basis and were you impressed with their display against Gallants? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.