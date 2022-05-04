‘Kaizer Chiefs can beat Liverpool’ – Amakhosi fans brag after ending poor run against Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs fans have taken to social media to brag that their team is back on track after defeating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Amakhosi needed a deflected goal courtesy of Keagan Dolly in the 77th minute to arrest a run of four consecutive defeats and five matches without a win.

Chiefs' last victory in the top-flight came on April 2 when they defeated Chippa United 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. They then battled out a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy, before losing four straight matches - 1-0 against SuperSport United, 1-0 against Stellenbosch, 2-1 against Golden Arrows, and 2-1 against Cape Town City.

The win, the first in four matches for coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard since taking charge following Stuart Baxter’s departure, has seen the Soweto-giants remain fourth on the 16-team table with 42 points from 27 matches.

With a game against champions Mamelodi Sundowns coming up on May 8 at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi fans have bragged they now have a team ready to face the Brazilians or even take on and beat Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Below is how Chiefs’ fans reacted on Twitter after the win.

Kaizer Chiefs can beat Liverpool tbh 🥰 — MaKhuzwayo ❤ (@Gugucele_) May 3, 2022

A job well done by Kaizer Chiefs. Three points is in the bag. — Njabulo Zuma 🇿🇦 (@NjabuloZooma) May 3, 2022

@dolly_keagan07 8 goals Messi 4 goals

🤣🤣🤣 @KaizerChiefs we want @PSG_English next week — PK MUMA (@PeterKarabo5) May 3, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs is the best football team in the world ✌️ 💛#Amakhosi4Life — HERMAINE M (@HermaineM) May 3, 2022

Well done to Kaizer Chiefs — Solobayeta Sthembiso fakude (@solobayeta) May 3, 2022

Orlando Pirates and Swallows made the people of Soweto the laughing stocks of the country by losing to Mpumalanga team, TS Galaxy and KZN team, Amazulu respectively.

It took the gallant efforts of Kaizer Chiefs who beat Limpopo team, Marumo Gallants to save face for the Sowetans. — Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of fans have pleaded with the club not to release forward Lazarous Kambole, insisting he has a lot to offer the team.

@kaizerm_jr will you please not let @kombole go. He haven't been given enough game time to prove his worth, i still believe he can do better for @KaizerChiefs — Elon Musk (@MookameliMotumi) May 3, 2022

Kambole's confidence seemed to be back!! His facial expression says a lot ✌🏻✌🏻 @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr — Zikode Mashiya (@Thizozo82) May 3, 2022

Chiefs face a tough challenge against the record-breaking Brazilians and one supporter has already predicted a heavy defeat for the Soweto-giants.

Another set of fans have insisted they don't care about Chiefs' style of play against the visiting Gallants because all they needed was a win.

Mamelodi Sundowns going to get their biggest score this season this Sunday against Kaizer Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣 yah neh😭😭😭 — #PrayForKaizerChiefs ❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 3, 2022

#BabizeBonke congratulations Kaizer Chiefs,poor performance bt points in the bag matters #ssDiski @SuperSportTV — Bhekzin Mabele (@BhekzinMabele) May 3, 2022

@KaizerChiefs Atleast we won, it's what matters — Sandile (@SandileSpinx) May 3, 2022

No matter how we have won that Game.



A win is a win ❤ n ✌ @KaizerChiefs Congratulation — @PediHandsome (@GivenTherisi) May 3, 2022

Though they won the game, some supporters still believe the team needs a total overhaul, especially in the playing unit if they are to do well come next season.

Kaizer Chiefs football club has a lot of problems. They need too many fresh players. And preferably young. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) May 3, 2022

We won but our problems are more than the points we have to date. We look like we are at the bottom of the log. Very poor.@KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr @alfavina — CK_AllTheWay (@325C_K) May 3, 2022

Kaizer chiefs we don't have vision is like we are used with this temporary solution !!! — ZwaneLad!! (@Zwane_ball) May 3, 2022

@SuperSportTV It was a nice game, I think It would have went either way. Very poor performance from Kaizer Chiefs, but we are happy with 3 points.#ssDiski — DR06 🇿🇦 (@Derick_Rikhotso) May 3, 2022

#SSDISKI Welcome win for Kaizer Chiefs, but they look more like a team in preseason than a team at the business end of the league!! — Gashirai Kativu (@Gashieee) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, one fan questioned Zwane’s selection of the starting XI while another has called on the team's faithful to have patience with the interim coach.

@KaizerChiefs were lucky. Failure by @_Marumogallants to take advantage of good build up play is their undoing. Zwane's starting line ups and substitutions highly questionable. Was a smash n grab win — Morpheus Neo (@mpho_toni) May 3, 2022

Once a month brigades, #AbuyileAmakhosi#Mangetheball in full swing!

Kaizer chiefs give zwane the coaching Job pic.twitter.com/Cxwe2t0yqy — Rodrigo Bentancur #30💉🐐❤🤡 (@Nondiraa) May 3, 2022

Slowly but surely thank you @KaizerChiefs I wish for more fans to invest their hope in the project

I have faith in what we're building let's give Zwane enough time #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/SH5jzQ6LjA — I sell Car Mudflaps For R300 set (@Foreman73106776) May 3, 2022

Should Chiefs confirm Zwane on a permanent basis and were you impressed with their display against Gallants? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.