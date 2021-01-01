Kaizer Chiefs can beat any team - Kambole

Spurred by recent encouraging results, the Zambian feels Amakhosi can come out victorious from any challenge

Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole says Tuesday's Premier Soccer League clash against Stellenbosch will be a "different ball game" but the Soweto giants are now in a position to beat any team they come up against.

Amakhosi will be playing their third successive home game at their FNB base as they welcome Stellenbosch on the backdrop of two vital wins.

After beating Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on March 21, before last Saturday's Caf Champions League 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca, Kambole believes they are primed for victory against any side.

“Yah, it’s gonna be a different ball game,” said Kambole as per iDiski TV.

“But we’ll do our homework as Kaizer Chiefs, and it ain’t gonna be an easy game. So we just have to give it all and make sure we collect maximum points. I think looking at the calibre of the team, I think we can beat any team with the right mentality, the right attitude, and I am positive, the fact that we’ll be playing at home again in Stellenbosch.

"I’m sure we have a great chance of winning. No, the game [against Wydad Cssablanca] was tough, because we were a man down, which changed our system, we have to adjust to the game. But the most important thing is that we’ve won, and just a great effort from the team.

"Yah, in terms of the motivation, because we’ve played two difficult games, and we’ve won all of them, like the previous games we were not winning. So it’s a morale booster for the team and for us as players, and we just looking forward to the next game.”

Article continues below

Chiefs are currently placed in position nine on the PSL standings as they now seek to build on their two last wins.

While Amakhosi are flying from their latest results, they will, however, be without Njabulo Blom when they host Stellenbosch as the midfielder is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

They face a Stellies side placed 12th on the log with a point less than Chiefs.