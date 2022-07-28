Kaizer Chiefs 'came close' to securing transfer for Yanga SC’s Mayele

The striker is, however, committed to the Tanzanian side after joining his teammates in the pre-season camp

Yanga SC striker Fiston Mayele has revealed that Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs were close to signing him.

Amakhosi had been linked with a move for the striker from the Democratic Republic of Congo after his exploits in the Tanzania Premier League last season.

Across all competitions, Mayele scored 19 goals and provided five assists as Timu ya Wannachi clinched the league title as well as the Azam Federation Cup.

"It is true [that Kaizer Chiefs expressed interest]. There were also many other teams, but Kaizer Chiefs were close to signing me," Mayele, who has joined his Yanga teammates at Avic Centre on Wednesday, told Azam Sport.

"I am glad that I am back for our pre-season and I believe if we have a good pre-season, then we will probably have a good season."

Apart from the Soweto giants, Mayele named other teams that showed interest in him within Africa.

"There were also Al Hilal of Sudan and Raja Casablanca. But all in all, I am still a Yanga player because I signed a two-year deal. One year is done and I remain with one year left in my contract," he added.

He also made public his contract details with the Dar es Salaam giants after it was initially claimed he was there on loan.

"Let me speak the truth because I have heard people say I am in Yanga on loan. I am not here on loan; I am here on a contract," he concluded.

"As a player and as a whole team, we want to start a new year and not focus on the last season, but we have to focus ahead.

"I know Yanga fans and members would like to see Mayele, who they saw last season, and that is why I have come to join the team for a good pre-season, which means my season will also be good, I believe."

As Yanga look forward to the new season, they will also hope to have their top stars in good form as they will compete in the Caf Champions League too.