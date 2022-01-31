Bvuma, Ngcobo, Mashiane, Frosler & others: Kaizer Chiefs tie-down seven players to new contracts

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma headlines a group of seven Kaizer Chiefs players who have extended their contracts at the club.

Midfielders Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sabelo Radebe as well as defender Reever Frosler have also penned new deals.

Thabo Mokoena and 19-year-old Keletso Sifama, who had their season-long loan at National First Division side Pretoria Callies cut short, have also earned themselves two-and-a-half years deals.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bvuma has extended his time at Naturena by two-and-a-half seasons, the same as Ngcobo, whose new contract will expire in June 2024.

Mashiane and Frosler will be at Chiefs until June 2025 while 21-year-old Radebe signed the longest deal of all which will keep him at the club until June 2026.

“We are happy that we were able to secure these seven players’ services for an extended period,” Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club website.

“We have to ensure that our future is secured and these are the players that will form an integral part in building a formidable team in years to come.

"This is in line with our strategy and primary focus of reducing the average age of the squad and building a young dynamic team for the future.

“There are senior players’ contracts that need to be reviewed and we are in the process of evaluating and finalising those deals. We will make further announcements in due course.”

Despite some of the players struggling to get some game time, Chiefs have invested their trust in them.

Bvuma has managed just three Premier Soccer League games and has been exchanging with Brandon Peterson to understudy Daniel Akpeyi.

Frosler and Ngcobo have played eight league matches each while Mashiane has made only four appearances.

Radebe has featured in just one match, a two-minute cameo role when Chiefs beat Swallows FC 3-1 at the end of November 2021 when Covid-19 cases started hitting their camp.

Of all the players who extended their contracts, only Frosler did not come through Chiefs' development ranks.