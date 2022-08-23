Kaizer Chiefs’ Buffon-inspired Khune eyes Bafana Bafana return & still has ‘a long way to go’ before retiring

The experienced goalkeeper has endured a frustrating period on the sidelines for the past four seasons in which he has struggled for game time

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is drawing inspiration from legendary Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon as he addresses questions about retiring.

At Chiefs, he has been knocked down the pecking order by Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

After Khune attended a goalkeeper coaching course during the off-season, he sparked rumours that he is about to retire but he dismisses that talk, saying he is actually eyeing a return to the Bafana Bafana fold.

“That’s what I want to do to transfer my skills into the youngsters in the future, but I’m not saying I’m not going to retire anytime soon,” said Khune on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“Like I’m always saying, Gigi Buffon is still going strong. He’s 44, so I’m still 34, I still have a long way to go.

“Like I said I’ll continue to support those who are playing. I’ve lost my number one spot at Bafana and in order for me to reclaim it, I have to play at club level.

“I’m happy that Bruce is our number one and is also representing our club at the national team, that’s what makes me happy.”

Khune spent the whole of last season without featuring in a Premier Soccer League match.

On competition at Chiefs, Khune believes the Soweto giants have “the best goalkeeping department” in the PSL.

“Like Tower [Erick Mathoho] said, competition is tough and we have to support the ones that are playing,” Khune added.

“I will wait as much as I can, I will keep pushing, I will keep working hard. Bruce is doing well, you have to back him up. Brandon Petersen is also there, there is Bontle Molefe.

“We’ve got the best goalkeeping department in the country. Competition is tough but I will keep working hard and I’ll bounce back soon.”

Khune’s remarks come despite Mamelodi Sundowns boasting of Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Ugandan veteran Denis Onyango, Zambia’s Afcon-winning stopper Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse in their squad.