Kaizer Chiefs breaking their foundation by sacking Middendorp – Uganda legend Obua

The German tactician parted ways with Amakhosi after a late-season slump that saw them lose the league title to Sundowns

Former international David Obua has stated Ernst Middendorp did a good job with Premier Soccer League ( ) side .

Chiefs and the German tactician parted ways after they lost the title to Gauteng rivals dramatically in the final day of the 2019/20 PSL campaign.

“We are all sceptics or pessimists in one way or another when things don’t go our way!” the former Express FC and Amakhosi striker Tweeted.

We are all Sceptics or pessimists in one way or another when things don’t go our way ! But I do feel that in team sports the “Collective” is the most important component . We might have lost but Ernest and he’s coaching staff did well ! @KaizerChiefs @SuperSportTV @OfficialPSL — David Obua (@ObuaDavid) September 9, 2020

“But I do feel that in sports the ‘collective’ is the most important component. We might have lost but Ernst and his coaching staff did well.

“On paper, it was the strongest squad. It’s important that we note that. But on the field, it was quite different! And execution will determine how the arsenal is lethal or not!

"But look at the bigger picture. I think decisions should be made in my opinion to control the situation. With this situation, we look at stability and continuity. The project had a foundation, now it’s going to be broken!”

In an earlier tweet, Obua had congratulated Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango after winning his seventh title with Sundowns. Onyango had been ruled out due to an injury in the last phase of PSL action as his Zambian rival Kennedy Mwene took charge of the goalkeeping duties.

“I think fate is a phenomenon that is sometimes rewarded but it needs maximum effort to achieve the ultimate goal. My emotions and of course those who are part of us are all on some tip. Congratulations Denis Onyango,” Obua said.

A 3-0 win for Sundowns against Black in their last match of the league was enough to seal the fate of the PSL title run as Chiefs drew 1-1 against FC and the tie proved to be the final match for Middendorp.

Obua also had stints with Raleigh Capital Express and Wilmington Hammerheads of the United States.

Amakhosi spotted the Ugandan while he was in international duty for the Cranes against . His debut goal came during a Soweto Derby in September 2005 after he had played his first match a month before against Dynamos.

He was named the South African Player of the Year in the 2006/07 season. His three-year contract expired without renewal as the Ugandan landed trials with in the summer of 2008 but later joined Heart of Midlothian of .

The former Crane retired from football five years ago even though he kept training with KCCA FC.