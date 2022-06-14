Kaizer Chiefs-bound Sithebe allays fitness fears

The 29-year-old midfielder was never involved in competitive action in 2022 after he was frozen out by his former club AmaZulu

Siyethemba Sithebe has given assurances that he will not struggle with fitness issues after spending the last six months without playing official games.

Sithebe will officially become a Kaizer Chiefs player on July 1 following a pre-contract he signed for the Soweto giants after he entered the final six months of his deal with AmaZulu.

The pre-contract angered his AmaZulu bosses who ordered that he should not be selected for the rest of the just-ended season.

He last played a competitive game on December 14, 2021 and he says that will not make his legs rusty when next season commences.

“I had this experience before where I couldn’t play for six months at Mbombela United because of an injury,” Sithebe told SunSport.

“But I came back and AmaZulu signed me and I performed well. So all I can say is, this situation is better because I’m injury-free, I have no fatigue, I have nothing.

“My muscles are not sore. So by the time the new season starts, I’ll be fresh. This one [situation] is better than when you are out injured. So my fitness will be back.”

Before the midfielder was sidelined, he had featured in 15 Premier Soccer League games, four Caf Champions League matches and made an appearance in the MTN8.

While he was not selected to play in league games in 2022, Sithebe was, however, involved in two DStv Compact Cup games in January where he turned out for Amabutho.

While has given assurances that he will be in good shape at the start of next season, he admits being frozen out psychologically affected him.

“It did affect me because I was someone who was used to playing,” said Sithebe.

“But sometimes such things happen in football. I knew the reasons behind it and my heart was clean, happy and motivating other players and wishing them the best all the time.”

While Sithebe is yet to be officially confirmed as a Chiefs player, the Soweto giants have so far announced the acquisition of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.