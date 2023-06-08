Kaizer Chiefs-bound Msimango dropped as Broos names final Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco in 2023 Afcon qualifier

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad to play Morocco in their final Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 17.

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Broos had already named his preliminary squad which included TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango, but the Kaizer Chiefs-bound has been omitted from the final 23-man squad.

The Belgian tactician has now confirmed his final list ahead of the game which will be played at FNB Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa are aiming at securing a win over the North African giants who are sitting at the top of Group K standings.

Morocco are riding high in confidence after their impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

After missing out on the World Cup, Broos will be aiming at helping South Africa perform well in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: Broos will now hope to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered in their first Group K in Morocco last year.