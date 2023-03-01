SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has backed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to show the same commitment even if he comes up against Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt has backed Ditlhokwe to stay true to the course

SuperSport coach has no issues with Chiefs-bound player

The defender signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Chiefs in January and will join the Glamour Boys at the end of the season but Hunt has never doubted his commitment, backing him to do the job even against his soon-to-be club.

The defender is among SuperSport’s key players and has made 18 league appearances in 2022-23, scoring two goals, as Matsatsantsa push for a second-place finish to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Ditlhokwe signed a four-year contract with Amakhosi but could not join them immediately as SuperSport insisted that he completes the season with them, given how important he is to the club.

While he has termed his departure a ‘big loss,’ Hunt is confident that he will maintain the standards.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We have examples of teams that have gotten rid of players which has cost them,” Hunt said.

“I’ve won the league with players who have signed for other clubs and I called them in and said listen; ‘don’t cheat the game’.

“He’s been fantastic for us and a big loss for us going forward but right now, he’s got nine games and I’ve said to him; ‘treat the game with respect and it will pay you back.’

“I think so, I will definitely play him [against Chiefs], I would. The team you’ve just spoken about [Chiefs] let a player go in the middle of the season and he still takes all the freekicks.

“So, players need to honour the game and six months is a long time is not like six weeks. Even if a player signs a deal somewhere else, I will still let the player train with us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The left-sided defender will add quality and experience to the Chiefs backline which has been struggling this season, having conceded 24 goals - the most among the league’s top eight sides.

Ditlhokwe will also provide balance while allowing Chiefs to play out from the back with his leadership qualities, another feature that the Soweto giants will benefit from.

Chiefs have looked shaky in defence, especially in the absence of Edmilson Dove, with Zitha Kwinika and Austin Dube easily exposed.

WHAT’S NEXT? SuperSport face Golden Arrows in the PSL on Sunday.