Kaizer Chiefs-bound Ditlhokwe's 'silly mistakes' can contribute to his downfall at Soweto giants - Sweswe

Thomas Sweswe has tipped Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to be an instant hit at Kaizer Chiefs but warned about committing 'silly mistakes'.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs had managed to sign SuperSport United vice-skipper Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract in January.

The 24-year-old is expected to boost Amakhosi's defence as they aim at staging a stiff competition for the Premier Soccer League title next season.

Sweswe is expecting to see the centre-back break into the Glamour Boys' first XI.

WHAT HE SAID: "I applaud this signing. I have seen him play and there is nothing to take away from such a good player," the former Zimbabwe defender told Far Post.

"At the age of 24, he has a bright future. I can predict that he is going to do well at Kaizer Chiefs.

"At SuperSport United, he has done well. He will likely command a first-team place under Arthur Zwane.

"Without a doubt, he is going to add value to the team. He definitely makes the team stronger, looking at those already available."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Sweswe is confident the inclusion of Ditlhokwe will make the Chiefs' defence one of the strongest departments in the team but warned against complacency.

"The defensive department will likely emerge as the strongest part of the team. He is a captain at national team level [Botswana]," Sweswe added.

"That means he is valuable. He can do well alongside Siyabonga Ngezana or Njabulo Ngcobo.

"The only thing they need is to work on avoiding is silly mistakes. It's going to be exciting to see the team next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have also added Given Msimango to their ranks as they continue revamping their squad.

In the ongoing campaign, Amakhosi have conceded cheap goals brought about by the likes of Zitha Kwinika, Austine Dube, Ngcobo, and recently the normally dependable Edmilson Dove.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane is pushing for a top-two finish in the Premier Soccer League to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

This weekend, they play Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.