Kaizer Chiefs-bound Ditlhokwe reveals what ex-Orlando Pirates star Hlatshwayo said about Amakhosi move

New Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatoyaone Ditlhokwe has reveaked what ex-Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo said once he learned of his move.

Ditlhokwe joined Chiefs from SuperSport

He helped Swanky Boys qualify for Caf CC

Defender reveals discussion with Hlatshwayo

WHAT HAPPENED: Botswana defender Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract agreement with Chiefs in January, ending his four-year stay at SuperSport United.

He will be among the new faces at Naturena when the pre-season starts in the next couple of weeks.

However, the centre-back has now revealed what the former Sea Robbers player Hlatshwayo told him once he realized about the deal.

WHAT HE SAID: "The talk was all about the challenge, the pressure, the expectations, which are coming in the journey that I'm about to embark on in a few months," Ditlhokwe told iDiski Times.

"So you see [Hlatshwayo] has captained Bafana Bafana, he has played at Wits and captained Wits. So he knows he has been there. He knows what is expected. He knows the challenges which will come so it was a privilege to have someone like him this season so that I can learn from him what is expected and what comes with the so-called big teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ditlhokwe played a vital role in helping Gavin Hunt-led SuperSport United finish third on the table to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

He played 26 Premier Soccer League matches and scored two goals as the Swanky Boys outmuscled Chiefs for the continental spot.

The 24-year-old will face stiff competition from Edmilson Dove and another signing Given Msimango for the starting berth.

WHAT NEXT: Ditlhokwe has to prove he has what it takes to help the Glamour Boys challenge for trophies next season.