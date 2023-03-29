Kaizer Chiefs-bound Ditlhokwe cannot change Soweto giants' fortunes alone - ex-SuperSport United star Selolwane

Former SuperSport United star Diphetogo Selolwane has shared his thoughts on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe moving to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of this season.

Selokwane backed Ditlhokwe's move to Amakhosi

The retired player urged the defender to dream big

Chiefs are scheduled to face Stellenbosch

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Botswana captain signed a pre-contract with the Soweto giants in January this year and he is set to officially join Amakhosi on July 1.

Ditlhokwe has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the Premier Soccer League since joining SuperSport from Botswana giants Township Rollers in January 2020.

One of Botswana's greatest exports, Selowane, who turned out for SuperSport, Santos and the University of Pretoria in the PSL, backed Ditlhokwe's move to Chiefs. Still, he pointed out that the 24-year-old cannot change Amakhosi's fortunes alone.

WHAT WAS SAID BY SELOLWANE?: "It's good for him that he's going to play for Chiefs. It's the dream of all the kids here to play for one of the three big teams namely Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns," Selolwane told Isolezwe.

"He is going to Chiefs, so it means a lot of money and a challenge. It will be an uphill battle for him but I can see the football fans have accepted him. He should be humble, work hard, and do his best.

"But what I can tell him is that his dream does not end at Chiefs. He doesn't come and tell himself that he is done. He should continue to want to go overseas," he continued.

"Even if you can play for Real Madrid, you still want to win trophies. Once you win them, you keep looking for more. So he shouldn't think about ending up in Chiefs even though they are a team with a lot of fans in Mzansi."

WHAT ELSE DID HE SAY?: "He is the captain of the Botswana national team and he has leadership," Selolwane added.

"I have never played for Chiefs and I don't know how it feels to play for the club. He cannot save the team alone. This requires the players to work together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are enduring an eight-year drought and they are busy preparing for next season.

Ditlhokwe is one of the three players expected to join the Naturena-based giants in the upcoming PSL winter transfer window, which opens in July as they look to bring back the glory days.

TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango is set to join Amakhosi this winter after the two clubs reached an agreement over his transfer fee.

While Cape Town City star Mduduzi Mdantsane has also been tipped to move to Chiefs after a deal was agreed in principle by the two clubs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will host Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday as PSL action resumes after the recent Fifa international break.