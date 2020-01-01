Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung 'not frustrated' by grounded transfer business as CAS verdict looms

The Soweto giants are forbidden from signing players in two transfer windows by Fifa but await the outcome of an appeal

football manager Bobby Motaung has described the delay in the ruling on their transfer ban appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as “unfortunate” but says he refuses to be weighed down by prolonged waiting.

Amakhosi were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by world governing body Fifa, banning them from participating in the transfer market for the next two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

This was after Madagascan club Fosa Juniors reported Chiefs to Fifa and they were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana in 2018.

More teams

But after submitting an appeal against the transfer ban with CAS on September 8, the outcome of their petition is yet to be released.

“It’s unfortunate… you have to exercise patience. I can’t really say it’s frustrating but we have to be patient,” Motaung told Phakaaathi.

“For now we are awaiting the verdict and there is nothing we can do but practise patience and hope for the best… we are waiting for the verdict and we will take it from there. We don’t have a timeline… the situation is in CAS’ hands and we will wait on them to give us the verdict, there is nothing more we can do at the moment.”

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa recently said the CAS ruling is taking long to make a ruling on their transfer ban appeal due to the voluminous nature of the evidence they submitted.

As Amakhosi anxiously await word from Zurich, new coach Gavin Hunt is watching as their rivals are in the thick of transfer business preparing for the upcoming season.

have already signed 12 new players while have brought in at least five new players including Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

In anticipation for having their transfer ban lifted, Chiefs have convinced former left-back Sifiso Hlanti to start training with them.

Hlanti is a free agent and Motaung is positive that their ruling on their appeal will be in favour of them to secure the defender's signature.

Article continues below

“We do not focus on what could be but deal with the reality. And the reality is that he [Hlanti] is training with us,” said Motaung.

“When the outcome comes we will deal with the challenges then, for now we are here and he is training with us and we are not looking at what happens if we don’t get a positive response. We are not looking at what if it doesn’t happen, we are not negative, we have to stay positive.”

Reports suggest Chiefs could hear from CAS this week.