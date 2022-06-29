Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints at further arrivals

Amakhosi have so far signed seven new players in preparation for next season and appear not done in the market

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has commented on further possible transfer business ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Soweto giants have been refreshing their squad under new head coach Arthur Zwane.

That has seen the signing of Zitha Kwinika, Ashley du Preez, George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Dillon Solomons, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe.

“It is still the signing window, so when everything is done, we will let you know, but if there are certainly new announcements coming, it will be made to the public,” Motaung told Sowetan Live.

“I’m glad that the supporters are excited and I think it is important that they are part of the journey.

“We want them to support the players that we bought together and we are also excited that we now have 100% of fans in the stadium with the way things look, so we are really keen for the new season to start.”

The new additions have come following the departure of the likes of Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Changes at Naturena have been inspired by the fact that since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title Chiefs have not won any piece of silverware.

That has put more pressure on Zwane to deliver trophies after various coaches failed to do that.

“Our target is success, success at all levels and that’s very key, hence the work that you see being done at the technical level and the management level and at the brand level,” added Motaung.

“So that’s certainly one of the things we are aiming for and to our competitors, we will compete fiercely with them. That's key.

“We are very excited. Obviously there are a lot of changes and it is a new beginning and a process of renewal, so we are quite excited and looking forward to the team really connecting, gelling and preparing for the season.”

There are still a number of players linked with a move to Chiefs like Golden Arrows midfielder Pule Mnmodi and Kobamelo Kodisang of Portuguese top-flight league side SC Braga.