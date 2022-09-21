The Soweto giants brought in nine new players for the current campaign but most are yet to impress

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has admitted some of their new players are facing challenges in adapting to the Soweto giants’ systems.

Motaung admitted some of their new acquisitions lack the “experience of playing for the badge” like that of Amakhosi.

This is in stark contrast to the calibre of Mamelodi Sundowns new signings, most of whom have immediately made an impact at the club.

“Everything needs time, we’ve got a young squad, we’ve got a young coach,” Motaung told SAFM as per iDiksi Times.

“When we plan to appoint the coach, when we planned to acquire players, we need to give them a chance.

“Some players take time to adapt, coaching systems sometimes take time. The challenges that they have to go through, the experience of playing for the badge of Kaizer Chiefs, they have to go through these challenges now, so that when we’re settled we know we’re on a roll.

“We had a season where we were leading the league by 12 points, we lost within 30 minutes, those are experiences that we’ve learned. This season it’s about patience, it’s about understanding that the boys are young and adapting. There are challenges in football anyway.”

However, while most signings appear to be struggling for consistency, Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana did not take long to impress after grabbing a brace against SuperSport United last week in what was his first start and third appearance.

After the current international break, he would be out to prove his double was no fluke.

Failure by Chiefs' signings to shine has divided opinion on the team's ability to challenge for trophies this season but Motaung believes they are not far from the leading pack.

“It’s not like by tomorrow you can expect instant results,” added Motaung.

“This game is full of challenges. There are teams who started at the top, where are they today? They are at the bottom. Pointwise we are at the top with the other teams, it’s only goal difference. Football is a marathon, there is no instant success in football.”

Chiefs are currently ninth on the Premier Soccer League table, eight points behind leaders Sundowns and three less than second-placed Orlando Pirates.