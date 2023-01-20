Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has agreed with fans that their seven-year trophy drought is unacceptable.

Motaung agrees that supporters are right to express their frustrations

Chiefs Sporting Director has appealed for patience from the fans

Amakhosi last won a trophy in 2015 and are currently struggling

WHAT HAPPENED? Motaung has acknowledged that the supporters are right to voice their frustrations due to the club’s poor performances while also appealing to them to be patient as they seek to turn around their fortunes.

Amakhosi last won a trophy in 2015, their last PSL title, and have been flattering to deceive since then, with matters coming to a head this season where they find themselves in fourth place, 19 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs have experienced an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign when they have been unable to put together a fine winning run and head into Saturday’s match against Sundowns, having lost their last two games.

While Motaung feels they are laying the foundations for a successful future, his sentiments will add pressure on the already under fire coach Arthur Zwane, whose stint at the helm is being questioned while a section of fans want him sacked.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “One thing we must know that our supporters are very, very educated when it comes to the game of football,” he told Newzroom Afrika as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Unfortunately, at Kaizer Chiefs, we have to win. We have to win comfortably, we have to win with a certain way of playing.”

“Now, I think because of the drought period that has happened over the last seven years, some of us are getting a bit disillusioned and there is many ways of voicing that frustration.”

“I do think that our supporters are definitely right, a club like Kaizer Chiefs can’t be sitting and have no trophies in seven years.”

“It’s our job, it’s our job to balance how we achieve our short-term goals, how do we change and achieve our playing philosophy.”

“Having it set and having them [fans] also being proud of the football that is being played because that’s their identity and they want that, they demand that.”

“I believe in the squad, I believe in the technical team, the chairman and all the stakeholders involved that we can turn this around and put a smile on their faces.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys came close to winning the PSL title in 2019-20 when they finished second, but have disappointed since then, even missing out on continental football this season following a fifth-place finish in 2021-22.

There was hope that things would be different this season following the confirmation of Zwane as head coach plus the addition of a number of players but the results are not coming, leading to frustration from fans.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs can bring a smile back on their fans’ faces if they manage a win against champions Sundowns in Saturday’s encounter at the FNB Stadium.