Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung adds another accolade to his name

It was 50-years ago that the man affectionately known today as ‘Chincha Guluva’ set up what has become South Africa's most-loved football team

Legendary founder Kaizer Motaung was awarded the GQ Men of the Year Award in the highest category - the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege Lifetime Achievement Award.

Motaung was given the accolade on Saturday night in Sandton. He was not there to receive it himself but was represented by his son, Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

“I wish to accept this award on behalf of my father and mentor, Mr Kaizer Motaung Snr. I’d like to say thank you to GQ for recognising the original glamour boy. He is a true leader and innovator. He is a king amongst kings to us,” Motaung Jnr said, as quoted by the Kaizer Chiefs website.

Managing Director of Moet Hennessy for Africa and the Middle East, Pascal Asin, elaborated on why the Kaizer Chiefs chairman was honoured:

“This year, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Kaizer Motaung. The award recognises an individual who has made a significant contribution to South African sport over the last 50 years and who continues to be dedicated to the progression of the industry.

"We are honoured to have been able to present this to Kaizer Motaung, an exceptional individual who continues to play a vital role in South African soccer.”

While Chiefs have struggled on the field in recent years, they remain South Africa's best supported and most popular club.

The 76-year-old Soweto-born Motaung began his own playing career with .

In 1968 he signed for Atlanta Chiefs in the United States and scored two goals on debut, against in a friendly match.

On his return to South Africa in 1970, Motaung set up his own team, Kaizer Chiefs – the club is celebrating it’s 50th birthday this year.

While paying tribute to her father back in 2015, Motaung’s daughter Jessica previously elaborated on how his time in America influenced him.

“The States was a spiritual awaking for my father, attending Dr Martin Luther King’s church changed his life," she said.

“He too started having a dream fuelled by black consciousness, his love and passion for the game and yearning for his motherland South Africa. Deeply impressed with Atlanta Chiefs’ approach to the business of sport resonated well with my father and helped guide and grow his dream into a vision.”

Motaung was also instrumental, together with Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza, in formulating the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 1996.

