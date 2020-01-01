Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung: 'Salary cuts can be avoided if coronavirus is contained by July'

The league is suspended until at least April 16 due to this deadly virus, and the Amakhosi manager is hoping things can get better by July

football manager Bobby Motaung is hoping the can find a solution that would help clubs avoid salary cuts in .

As things stand, all 16 PSL clubs still receive their R2.5 million monthly grant from the league, but things could get worse if the season doesn't resume, as has been the case with several European leagues.

All football activities in the country were suspended in mid-March after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the South African government.

Motaung believes the issue of salary cuts can be avoided if the coronavirus is contained by July, adding that the period is crucial because clubs have to pay signing-on fees and player transfer fees for the new season.

"We must pray that the coronavirus is contained by July or, just like the rest of the world, we will be in a very difficult situation," Motaung told Daily Sun.

"You must remember that July is the time to pay signing-on fees and player transfer fees. The entire world and South Africa is affected, not just football."

Motaung acknowledged the solution will depend on how soon the pandemic is contained, bearing in mind that it has also affected big European leagues.

He is sympathising with PSL clubs that are run on tight budgets and with no sponsors, and those that actually depend on matches to make extra revenue for sustainability.

"So, the solution will depend on the duration of this deadly virus. If it's affecting Europe with a big budget how about our smaller clubs who have no sponsors and are operating on a smaller budget?" he asked.

"We pray that we don't reach that situation of Europe for the sake of football."