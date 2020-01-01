Kaizer Chiefs boo boys almost pushed me out of football – Nkhatha

The Zimbabwean striker was often a target of abuse from the stands by Amakhosi supporters

Former forward Kingston Nkhatha has opened up that jeers from Amakhosi fans almost forced him to give up on football.

The 34-year-old endured a thorny relationship with Chiefs fans especially in his final year at Naturena.

Ex-Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter would insist on starting Nkhatha despite his struggle for goals which apparently incensed a section of Chiefs' supporters.

Nkhatha has disclosed that he almost walked away from football because of the booing, but Baxter and his teammates encouraged him to play on.

“It was difficult at first, but with the help of the players and the technical team, especially coach Stuart, I healed,” Nkhatha told Sowetan Live.

“He [Baxter] would always talk to me to check up if I was okay, but it was a difficult period that you end up not wanting to play football again. But having personal goals and wanting to help the team achieve more saw me block all the negativity at the end of it all.”

As his difficult relationship with Chiefs fans went on, Nkhatha appeared to have been finally pushed out of the club as he then crossed Gauteng to join SuperSport United in January 2015 to end his two and a half season stay at Amakhosi.

His departure came despite him starting 15 league games by mid-season, but managing just two goals as Chiefs went on to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in 2015.