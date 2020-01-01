Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung: I would have been stupid to say it’s my family business

Some of the Amakhosi supporters were stung by the comments made by the chairman's son back in 2011

football manager Bobby Motaung has elaborated on what he meant by saying that the club is a family business.

It was all the way back in 2011, when Motaung, incensed by criticism from the supporters, lashed out:

“As for those who dream that Bobby Motaung must step down, that Bobby Motaung must go, it is a dream! Bobby Motaung goes nowhere. I’m not elected here. I was not appointed by ANC or IFP… I will be here as long as this company exists,” Motaung was quoted saying by KickOff at the time.

“I didn’t apply with a CV for the job, so that must be clear to those that have a dream that Bobby Motaung must step down. We have an organisational structure that we must respect."

Motaung is, of course, the son of Kaizer Motaung, chairman and founder of 's best-supported football club.

Those words have never been forgotten by many of the team's supporters. Now, nine years after those comments, and with the club struggling in the middle of a five-year trophy drought, Bobby Motaung has further elaborated on what he previously said.

He said he was talking about the Chiefs football family.

“Family business, my brother, is about people that are around the team. It’s not my mother, my father, my uncle. No no no, I was talking about the Kaizer Chiefs family.” Motaung reportedly told SAFM, as quoted by the South African.

“It’s about the players, the supporters. They all our family. I think those comments were just misplaced because of what I was saying on the day. I was raising a different point. I was not meaning it’s my business."

“[So] don’t break the Kaizer Chiefs family. Don’t break the supporters and players. The coaches and players were criticised and ridiculed including myself.

"In the context of family, we are a family. The Amakhosi family was built by our chairman. It’s a huge family. I would have been stupid to say it’s my family business.”

Amakhosi have endured a tough start to the new season under coach Gavin Hunt and have won just two of six matches in all competitions.

They next take on in Durban in a league match on Saturday afternoon.