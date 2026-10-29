Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung on Fernando Da Cruz’s future - 'We’re not in a circus game'

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The Glamour Boys’ football manager has firmly backed the head coach, insisting that the club will not make knee-jerk decisions or turn the coaching situation into a 'circus'. Despite a difficult start to the season, which saw Amakhosi bow out of two cup competitions, the hierarchy remains committed to the long-term plan.

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'My coach owns the change room'

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has publicly reinforced his commitment to the club's current technical setup led by Fernando Da Cruz. While the Soweto giants have struggled for consistency, Motaung remains convinced that the foundations for future success are being laid at Naturena.

Speaking candidly on the current situation, Motaung highlighted the discipline and authority the Frenchman has brought to the dressing room.

“I’m happy. My coach owns the change room, controls the change room. If you hear how people are fired in other clubs or whatever, we’re not in a circus game,” he said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

Building for a sustainable future

The club's management appears focused on a broader strategy rather than immediate silverware, prioritising the development of young talent within the squad. Motaung pointed to the emergence of prospects like Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi as evidence that the technical team is looking toward the future. The manager suggested that the high-level preparation and technical analysis being implemented at the club’s village will eventually bear fruit once the squad stabilizes.

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Motaung further explained the logic behind sticking with the current plan: “We’re looking at the vision and forward thinking, and we’re looking at a plan that we agreed on with the coach long term. I mean look at the players who are playing now like Duba, how old is Duba, look at Vilakazi, all of them, the coach believes in them. And look at the structure of the team, look at how he prepares the team, look at technical aspects of the team, it’s high level. But the only thing is patience and time, doesn’t happen overnight like I say, there’s injuries that happened.”

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'PSL league is not easy'

A significant factor in the team's current transition is the coach's introduction to the specific challenges of the South African top flight. Motaung acknowledged that the Betway Premiership is a unique environment that requires a specialised understanding. He noted that the squad is currently dealing with injury returns which should lead to better stability, but emphasised that the coach needs the space to fully grasp the league's competitive dynamics without the threat of dismissal looming over him.

“We have players coming back from injury, stabilising the team. Also, the coach has to understand the league. I think when the coach came in, the league is unique. PSL league is not easy, it’s tough. It’s very unique, and you need a coach that understands the dynamics,” Motaung explained.

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Professional standards at Naturena

The Chiefs Football Manager also took the opportunity to praise the work ethic of the current coaching staff, comparing their dedication favourably to previous regimes. He highlighted the extensive hours Da Cruz and his team spend utilising the club's state-of-the-art sports science facilities. This level of professionalism is seen as a prerequisite for Chiefs to eventually return to the pinnacle of continental football and compete in the CAF Champions League once again.

“We don’t need a short term vision we need a long term vision. What I think without dwelling into it, this is a high level coach that we’ve got, technical staff professional, high level. I can tell you about local coaches who come in at 9 o’clock, 11 o’clock at the village. We’ve got a facility there that’s got Sports Science, it’s got everything. These coaches leave at 5 o’clock, 6 o’clock, working on that, planning and looking at everything. Football is a journey, and I think with patience and confidence that we give to the team, and the players also being professional because we need our South African players, young players, to understand the level of competition, that to go to compete in Champions League in Africa or whatever, you need high level technical ability. And I think we’ve hired a high level coach he just needs time,” Motaung concluded.