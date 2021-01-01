Kaizer Chiefs suffer blow as Manyama suspended for Soweto derby vs Orlando Pirates

The Bafana Bafana attacker rescued Amakhosi from the jaws of defeat in their last league outing against Maritzburg United but is now absent

Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama will not be available due to suspension when Amakhosi host Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s Soweto derby confrontation at FNB Stadium.

The 30-year-old was shown his fourth yellow card when Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritzburg United last week.

Interestingly, Manyama grabbed Chiefs’ equaliser late in that match as they appeared headed for a second league defeat by the Team of Choice.

He also lasted the entire match in Tuesday’s Caf Champions League 0-0 draw away at Petro Atletico de Luanda where he started as a number nine before the introduction of Samir Nurkovic.

Manyama has managed three goals and two assists in the 15 league games so far this season.

His three goals make him the joint top-scorer for Chiefs in the PSL together with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Leonardo Castro and Manyama’s absence could be felt by a side trying to arrest a six-match winless streak in the league, where they last won in January.

As Chiefs face a Pirates side which has defeated them three times this season, that leaves coach Gavin Hunt praying for the return of injured striker Leonardo Castro, who has missed their last three matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be without suspended striker Peter Shalulile when they host Black Leopards.

The Namibia international picked up his fourth yellow card early into the 2-1 league win over Stellenbosch last Saturday.

It was a match in which he grabbed Sundowns’ winning goal deep into injury time.

Since being confirmed as a Sundowns player in September 2020, Shalulile has established himself as a key player for the club, scoring eight league goals and providing five assists in 16 appearances.

He has also managed three goals in the Caf Champions League and as many in the Nedbank Cup, marking those strikes with some exuberant celebrations where he throws himself to the ground.

“We would prefer better celebrations but if he keeps on playing every match and scoring the goals‚ I don’t mind if he celebrates the way he is celebrating‚” said Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi as per Times Live.

“I honestly don’t mind. Maybe once I see something that could cause problems for him‚ [then] I will mind. As it is now‚ he has played in every match for us and he never gets injured.

“He is very strong‚ he is a fighter‚ a top soldier‚ a very good professional and I am sure that everybody will want to work with a player like that. It will be very difficult to control his celebrations because emotionally we don’t know what happens when he scores a goal.”

Shalulile’s absence could provide a headache for the Masandawana coaches who have a depleted attack following injuries to Kermit Erasmus and Lesedi Kapinga.