Kaizer Chiefs' Blom: Baroka took the league away from us

The 21-year-old midfielder will be available again after missing the Glamour Boys' last league game, a 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch, through suspension

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom admits his team needs little reminding of how dangerous Baroka FC can be.

Chiefs take on Bakgaga at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday afternoon (3 pm kick-off) knowing that a victory would boost them above TS Galaxy and into the top eight bracket.

But they are mindful of taking anything for granted against the Limpopo side - still fresh in the memory it seems is last season's 1-1 draw with Baroka on the final day of the season which so painfully cost Amakhosi the league title.



“They have been a difficult team for us, but we are ready for them,” Blom was quoted saying on the Chiefs website.

“We saw last season they took the league away from us because we did not beat them in the final game. We know what to expect on Thursday and we are not going to underestimate them.

"They are a very hard running team and a very hard-working team. That said, we are ready for the fight and we will give our best and hopefully get the required three points.”

Article continues below

While the Soweto side has endured a challenging season, spirits in the camp are currently high - not only are Chiefs on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but they have managed to reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

"We know how tough it is to play on the continent, but we managed to come up with the results which helped us qualify for the quarter-finals. It’s a great feeling because the Champions League is not just any cup, we are representing South Africa in Africa," Blom underlined.

“I feel like as a team, we are ready for Baroka,” the young midfielder continued. “We have been preparing well and we have been doing things right on and off the field. I think the confidence is there – we have just grinded good results – the momentum is there, and the team spirit is good.”