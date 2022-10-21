Former Kaizer Chiefs star and head coach Sergio dos Santos has said Gavin Hunt did not have the necessary support at Amakhosi.

Hunt was dismissed after less than eight months in charge

Led Amakhosi to first-ever Caf Champions League semi-final

Dos Santos discusses why Hunt failed at Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt and the Glamour Boys parted ways in May 2021 after the club lost a Premier Soccer League match to a struggling Black Leopards side.

The experienced tactician had been appointed to steer the club when Ernst Middendorp was dismissed and even though he failed to make a mark on the domestic front, Hunt led Amakhosi – for the first time in their history - to a Caf Champions League semi-final.

The former Chippa United coach was dismissed after serving for less than eight months despite signing a three-year deal.

And according to Dos Santos, Hunt was never accorded the necessary support to guide the Naturena outfit.

WHAT WAS SAID: "If you look at Gavin Hunt's record, wherever he goes, if the owner of the club is behind him and he has players that are prepared to listen and play the way he wants them to play, he will be successful," Santos told KickOff.

"He did not have that at Chiefs, he did not have that at Chippa, and that is the reason why he had a problem.

"But the bottom line is, Gavin knows what he needs to be successful in South African football. And when he has the players that are going to do what he wants, he will be successful.

"That's what he does, and it works. I mean, look at how many times he has won the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the ongoing campaign, SuperSport, third on the log, are above Chiefs who are fifth.

Hunt’s side has won six games out of the 11 they have played, while the Soweto giants have managed to collect five wins out of their 12 games thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUNT AND CHIEFS? While the coach will lead his side against Swallows on October 30 for a league game, Amakhosi will entertain AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-final second leg on Sunday.