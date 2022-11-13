Kaizer Chiefs' Black Label Cup woes confirms problem area

After both sides had failed to score in the 90 minutes, the match went to penalties with the Buccaneers winning 6-5 to advance to the final

Kaizer Chiefs' lack of cutting edge up front was in evidence in Saturday's Carling Cup semi-final defeat by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

It's not that Amakhosi's goal return is actually that low this season - they've netted 16 in 13 league games and another two goals in three MTN8 outings.

However, when breaking down how those goals have come, it becomes more clear where Chiefs are short - up front.

For starters, four of those 16 league goals were penalties. Several others were from set-plays including a couple of Keagan Dolly free kicks, and three were scored by defenders. In the league derby win over Pirates two weeks back, it needed a wonder goal from Yusuf Maart rather than a well-worked team move.

Not often enough have Chiefs created and scored from open play, and this was again the case against Bucs in the Black Label Cup.

And because they're lacking a reliable striker, when it comes to the crunch encounters, when some big match temperament is needed, Amakhosi don't have it.

It's arguably why they're not winning games they should be winning, why they're not higher on the league table, and why head coach Arthur Zwane continues to walk on eggshells

It was in evidence again in the Soweto derby against Pirates at the FNB stadium when Kgaogelo Sekgota went clear through on goal - only to hesitate and allow Bandile Shandu to make a saving tackle.

It's those sort of moments which make the difference between winning games and not winning, and at the moment, while Pirates and Sundowns have players who can be relied on to take chances, Chiefs don't.

Yes Ashley du Preez was unlucky to have a goal ruled for offside but the bottom line is that Amakhosi are not creating a lot of chances this season, and when they do make openings, too often they are misfiring in front of goal. They haven’t been battering down opposition defences, put it that way.

The verdict remains out on new forward signings Du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

And while Dolly has chipped in with four goals this season, the likes of Khama Billiat, Sekgota, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe have all failed to pull their weight in front of goal this term.

It's a worry for Chiefs and it also brings into question their recruitment.

It's, therefore, no surprise that Amakhosi have been linked with new forwards of late, including former Borussia Dortmund marksman Baling Bajner, a 31-year-old Hungarian.

Maybe the Glamour Boys would have been better off just holding into Samir Nurkovic.