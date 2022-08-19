The Burundian is the second striker to be signed by the Glamour Boys for the 2022/23 season

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana would like to leave a mark at the club just like Collins Mbesuma and Knowledge Musona, but won't make any promises about what he will achieve.

Amakhosi unveiled the Burundian on Thursday as they continue to bolster their squad for the new season and the former Rayon Sports striker has made his target already known.

"I won’t promise gold and diamonds, but I will work hard, making sure that I leave a mark just like my predecessors [Mbesuma and Musona] did," Bimenyimana told FarPost.

"I am aware of what is expected of me. Hard work and consistency will put me there."

Musona served the Glamour Boys on two occasions, first between 2009 and 2011 before he left, and then returned for the 2013/14 season. In both spells, the Zimbabwean forward was a key goal-scorer for the Naturena club.

On his part, Zambian star Mbesuma was part of the Chiefs fraternity between 2004 and 2005 and holds the record for the most goals scored in a PSL campaign with 25.

Musona and Mbesuma remains cult heroes among the Chiefs fans.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old joined Arthur Zwane’s side as a free agent after leaving FC Kaysar Kyzylorda, a Kazakh top-flight club.

The Burundian has also had stints with FK Rigas in Latvia and Lithuanian side FK Atlantas, as well as a brief loan stint at FK Pohronie in Slovakia.

He becomes the second striker signed by the current Chiefs’ technical bench after the arrival of Ashley du Preez.

Signing for the Soweto giants means he is the second Burundian to join Amakhosi after Valery Nahayo, who was with the club between 2008 and 2011.

With four goals in 17 games for Burundi, the focus will be on Bimenyimana to see whether he can help Chiefs cure their scoring weakness as far as finding the back of the net is concerned.

Chiefs’ striking frailties have started to show in the new season as they have only registered three goals, which came in their win over Maritzburg United. In their games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM, they could not score, as they went down 4-0 and 1-0, respectively.