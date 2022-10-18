Kaizer Chiefs' Bimenyimana out of Soweto Derby showdowns against Orlando Pirates - Reports

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is set to miss the two Soweto Derby games against Orlando Pirates due to injury.

Bimenyimana reportedly has a thigh injury

Set to be out for four weeks

He could miss a total of four matches

WHAT HAPPENED? According to an SABC Sport report, Bimenyimana has sustained a thigh injury that will keep him out for four weeks. The report suggests the Burundi international will only be back after the 2022 Fifa World Cup break in December. That will see Bimenyimana missing the Premier Soccer League clash against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates on October 29 at Orlando Stadium as well as the Carling Cup against the same opponents on November 12. He will also not be available for Wednesday's league matches against TS Galaxy as well as the MTN8 semi-final, return leg away at AmaZulu. The lanky forward is only expected to return when league action resumes on December 31 when Chiefs visit Golden Arrows.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana has become Chiefs' top marksman and most hopes for goals rested on him. He is joint PSL top goal-scorer with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile as each striker has six goals. His rise to the top of the scorers’ chart could leave Chiefs vulnerable upfront as their other forwards have been struggling.

DID YOU KNOW? Four of Bimenyimana’s six league goals came from the penalty spot. The other two were scored from open play.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? The 24-year-old forward will now focus on recovering from his reported injury. While his time out has been reported to be four weeks, he has just over two months to get back to full fitness.