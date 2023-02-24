Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana issues Saile request ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana hopes to share the pitch soon with new signing Christian Saile Basomboli.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bimenyimana and Saile have been replacing each other since the Congolese striker joined Chiefs in January but the Burundi international hopes that coach Arthur Zwane can deploy both of them upfront.

The 25-year-old believes a front two of him and Saile could see both players benefit from each other as Amakhosi seek to stem their poor run of form, starting with Saturday’s Soweto derby against arch rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs have been toothless upfront, especially in the second half of the season, with Bimenyimana among those blamed for fluffing their lines and the club’s supporters were delighted when Saile was signed with hopes that the added competition will improve the former’s game.

Zwane, however, persisted with the Burundian and it was until his injury-enforced absence that Saile was handed his first start in the Nedbank Cup win against Maritzburg United, when he scored his debut goal.

That was after impressing off the bench against Royal AM at the end of January when he replaced Bimenyimana and added impetus to the Glamour Boys’ attacking game, showing great strength and pace before providing the assist for his team’s second goal.

Bimenyimana started the season in top form, scoring six times in his first five games, but the goals have since dried up as he has only managed one in his last 10 matches. The Soweto derby, therefore, represents an opportunity to turn things around.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “First of all, Saile is a good player and I haven’t been lucky to be in the game with him but I hope that I’ll play with him,” said Bimenyimana as quoted by iDiski Times.

“So, anyone that I play with, for me, is okay. There’s other quality players that we have in the team.

“There’s no big difference between what I want to do, because as a team, we know what we need to do and I won’t be playing alone.

“So, we’ve got a plan. If we stick to it and the principles of the game, I think we have a good opportunity to turn things around.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Saile’s poor show against Arrows, Chiefs have looked better with him in the team with his ability to work the channels and bully defenders giving Amakhosi an extra dimension in attack.

Zwane has largely preferred to deploy one striker, with wingers either side, and it is hard to see him change that for two out-and-out strikers in the starting XI on Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT? Fifth-placed Chiefs host Pirates, who occupy third position, seeking to put an end to their two-match winless run in the league.