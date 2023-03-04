Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana ‘is tired, needs a special fitness trainer’ - Burundi coach on Amakhosi striker

Burundi coach Etienne Ndayiragije is trying to understand why Kaizer Chiefs forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has lost his scoring touch.

Bimenyimana is yet to score a goal in 2023

Pressure is mounting on the lanky striker

Burundi coach tries to see what has gone wrong

WHAT HAPPENED? Bimenyimana has been struggling for goals in 2023 and went for seven Premier Soccer League games firing blanks. He last found the back of the net on New Year’s Eve against Golden Arrows.

Pressure has been mounting on the Burundi striker who arrived at Chiefs amid high expectations on him. Now, Ndayiragije fears that form could spill into the national team as they prepare for some international games later this month.

Ndayiragije has been trying to make sense of what has been happening with the 25-year-old.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think he is still new in the league,” said Ndayiragije as per KickOff. “We also need to understand that before he went to Chiefs, he spent a lot of time not playing. When he came to South Africa, he gave a lot to impress them, so he maybe overloaded somehow and needs to breathe.

“I’m not sure he is properly fit be it on the pitch or the muscles. I think he needs time to get back to his best that will help him be able to handle the pressure. Maybe he is tired and needs to breathe because I saw from a distance that the injuries that he got are related to fitness.

“The fatigue in your legs cannot be ignored. We will meet in Kenya later this month and I want to have enough time with him for discussions.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ndayiragije suggests Bimentimana should have a specialist trainer to work with and improve his fitness levels.

“With Caleb he needs that special fitness trainer who looks out into how he rests because there are so many sacrifices that need to be made,” Ndayiragije said.

“The injury prevention programmes need to be done to help you stay in the game and keep the fire at Chiefs. Some players are not educated about this from their youth days which is why they disappear.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana has seven league goals for Chiefs and four of them have come from the penalty spot. The rate at which he misses scoring opportunities has become a concern for Amakhosi fans.

But on Saturday, he was thrown into the starting line-up to partner Christian Saile Basomboli upfront in a much-anticipated combination.