Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat on what makes Castro a special player

The 29-year-old has good things to say about his teammate, suggesting the club needs him now more than ever before

Khama Billiat admits he enjoys playing with Leonardo Castro at , saying everyone in the team needs the Colombian striker.

The Zimbabwean talisman revealed how Castro, who hasn't been a regular this season, also has the backing of the technical team at Amakhosi.

"He is a good player. We need him... everyone needs him and he has been working and the guys have been supporting him, the coaches have been supporting him," Billiat told the media.

Castro stole the limelight in last weekend's Shell Helix Cup match against , when he scored a first-half hat-trick in a 4-2 win.

Billiat, though, believes everyone needs to work hard in order to help Chiefs achieve their objectives for the season.

"We’re just happy that he scored those goals [against Sundowns]. As strikers, we like to score goals and that gives confidence," he continued.

"He hasn’t played much, and to score goals, I hope it will give him confidence going forward and he’ll be at his best like everyone else."

"We all just need to work hard like how he has been doing and whenever you get your chance then you’re able to help the team."

Billiat also believes Castro is a special player due to is his positioning and aerial dominance, which makes it easier for them to understand each other.

"I think position-wise - he gets into spaces and he’s always aware of his surroundings and it’s easy to run around him. He's also good in the air which helps as well. He's a great player, so, it’s easy to play around someone who is very good," concluded Billiat.