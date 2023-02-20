Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat on season-ending injury: 'It is frustrating when it takes longer than expected'

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat says it is frustrating being out of action when he could be helping Amakhosi in the Premier Soccer League.

Billiat has been nursing numerous injuries

Currently ruled out for the rest of season

Chiefs attacker explains his situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Billiat was discussing how it feels being out of action owing to an injury sustained in October in the Soweto Derby, while watching on the sidelines as Chiefs lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had to undergo groin surgery as a combination of poor form and injuries have conspired to make his stay at Naturena difficult and Chiefs might be exploring their options with the possibility of cutting their ties with him.

Billiat admitted it is tough being out of action while the club struggles for results, and it requires one to be strong mentally.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is frustrating especially when it takes longer than what you expected it to.

"It is really frustrating because we can only contribute as much as we can when we are fit and we always want to contribute positively to the team," Billiat told the media.

"But as much as we are injured, and on the sidelines, we can only motivate the guys and try to watch the games and make sure you give your input when we reflect on the games and just be part of it so that your little contribution can help the team.

"It is really frustrating but we are professional, it is something that is out of our control.

"You need to be mentally strong and honestly, it is not easy as we say. You have to be mentally strong because you just want to play football because that is what we know best, so being outside takes a really big mental strain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat has been key for Amakhosi in the 125 Premier Soccer League matches, the Zimbabwean managed to score 24 goals and provide 29 assists.

Last season, he found the back of the net eight times and provided as many assists in the 27 matches he played.

However, things have not been smooth in the ongoing campaign, where he has spent more time on the sidelines than on the pitch while Chiefs struggle for form.

WHAT NEXT: Billiat has an option of looking for a new and less demanding club since his contract expires at the end of the season, or negotiate a new term with Amakhosi and prove he is still an asset.