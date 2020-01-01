Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat needed new blood and an innovative mind - New manager Bakasa

The Zimbabwe international recently switched to a new handler following a two-year relationship with M Sport Management

Khama Billiat’s manager Godfrey Bakasa has admitted that handling the attacker is a huge challenge.

Bakasa is Billiat’s new manager after the Zimbabwe international recently parted ways with Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management.

Bakasa is new into player management, with Billiat being his first client but has experience handling the affairs of Zimbabwean musicians.

“He [Billiat] needed some new blood and an innovative mind and I know I’m more related to music but then I have managed brands that are big; from managing upcoming artists to top artists,” said Bakasa as per Soccer24.

“It’s really a challenge but I will take it to manage a brand like Khama Billiat and also to push and try to engage more locally with the cooperate world.”

Billiat was widely touted to play in Europe and his former management has been criticised especially in Zimbabwe for struggling to secure an overseas deal for the player.

With the former player now 30-years-old his chances of moving to top European clubs are getting slimmer.

This has been compounded by a difficult run of form this season in which he has managed just one goal in 21 Premier Soccer League appearances for Chiefs.

While Billiat has been struggling for form at Chiefs this season, he has been on fire for the Zimbabwe national team, saving their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign as well as inspiring them in the 2021 qualifiers earlier this term.

Speculation was rife in Zimbabwe that Billiat chose to go under new management because of frustrations of failing to move to Europe.

But Ngobeni has denied that Billiat opting to be under Bakasa came after they parted ways under bad terms.

“Khama is my boy. He's like my younger brother. There is no bad blood between him and I. We are still in constant communication,” Ngobeni recently told Goal.

“Remember, I knew Khama way before I represented him and some people are trying to make this look bad. I accepted his decision and we have moved on from it.”