Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat impressed by ‘quality striker’ Du Preez

Amakhosi are yet to score a goal this season but that is not stopping the Zimbabwean forward from speaking glowingly about his attacking partner

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has given his assessment of new striker Ashley du Preez.

Du Preez made his Chiefs official debut in the 1-0 defeat by Royal AM last weekend and played 90 minutes.

The former Stellenbosch striker was part of an attacking unit that included Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe.

“He is a quality striker. He has speed, has a very good [first] touch and he knows how to set himself free [for a pass],” said Billiat as per Phakaaathi.

“It’s a blessing to play with a player like that. We are lucky to have him and we are looking forward to the season with him.”

Up next for the Soweto giants are the hosting of Maritzburg United on Tuesday and Du Preez would be hoping to score his first ever goal in Amakhosi colours.

His fellow attackers will also be keen to find the back of the net and hand Chiefs their first set of maximum points of the season.

Du Preez is the only striker Chiefs have signed so far this season and are still keen on bringing on another forward.

While Chiefs struggled against Royal AM in the same fashion they found it tough last season, Billiat feels they had the best pre-season to prepare them for the new term.

“The preseason has been one of the best I have ever had,” Billiat added

“It was very tough, but we had to go through it. I feel very good. And I think it was one of the most successful preseasons I have ever had.

“This is the season where we started the preseason together with the new players and the coach. We can say the coach is new because we are starting with him to prepare to take on the season for the first time.”

After the Maritzburg fixture, Chiefs visit defending Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in what could be their biggest challenge of the new campaign.