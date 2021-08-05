Billiat: I have never been happy with my performances at Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwe attacker joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has revealed he has never been happy with his performances at the club and feels he has the potential to deliver more.

The Zimbabwe attacker joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, ending a five-year association with his former club. He played 99 matches for Masandawana, with a return of 39 goals.

To date, he has made 84 appearances for the Soweto heavyweights and scored 16 goals in the process. However, the 30-year-old believes he should have done more.

'I am never satisfied'

"My performance; I am that one person that is never satisfied with my current performance, ever since I joined the club. I always want to do better," Billiat told KCTV as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"The more things get harder or tougher or challenging, you always learn a lot of lessons from there and it makes you better as a player, as a person.

"You get to think out of the box a little bit and it might not be the best way of learning but you have to go through it. I have never been happy with my performances since I joined, [as] I always feel there is something I need to do better."

'We have to assess our contributions'

The experienced attacker has set a target of playing as many games as possible for Chiefs. He has further challenged his teammates to assess their contributions to the team ahead of the new campaign.

"My goal is to play as many games as I can and learn as much as I can while I still keep playing and correct a lot of things, winning a lot of games, winning silverware," Billiat continued.

"We need to work towards that and it’s going to need a lot of work, it’s not going to be easy. Individually, you have to look at yourself, how much are you contributing to the team and towards that dream that you want to be a part of."

In the concluded campaign, Chiefs finished eighth in the PSL but reached the Caf Champions League final where they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly.