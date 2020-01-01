'Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat has played too much football' - Peter Ndlovu explains struggles

The 30-year-old has started every Amakhosi match this season but has failed to reproduce his old form

Former Zimbabwe captain Peter Ndlovu says fatigue could be creeping into star Khama Billiat’s game, causing loss of form, and suggests that the player needs rest.

Since arriving at Kaizer Chiefs from in June 2018, Billiat has struggled to play the football that saw him being crowned the 2016 Player of the Season as well as earning him a nomination for the 2016 Caf African Player of the Year.

Eleven goals and 10 assists in all competitions in his debut Chiefs season were followed by just three goals and two assists last term.

After starting eight games for Chiefs across all competitions this campaign, Billiat has not a single goal to his name but has managed four assists.

His statistics in Amakhosi colours are a far cry from the numbers he posted while at Sundowns, especially during the 2015/16 season.

“He has played lot of football, that what we must know also, loss of form is caused by too much football, and must be aligned with rest,’’ said Ndlovu as per The Herald.

“There are a lot of things going around a player, involving fatigue and mental [issues], but loss of form is just a temporary thing, but it’s how you come back. How I managed all these things, during my playing days, was you look at what can bring you back into the game, so you have to contribute for the team, with or without the ball.”

Billiat’s struggles have even seen him being benched by Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic when the Warriors faced for a 2022 qualifier in Harare last week.

Despite such a rare scenario to start from the Zimbabwean bench, Ndlovu believes that his compatriot will bounce back from the loss of form.

“And, you have to actually play for the team, so Khama will do that and he is going to do that. I hope this message helps him get through anything, and it’s not only from me but also his teammates, and also his captain in the national team, and other players around him," Ndlovu said.

“You know, when you have a good player, you always pat him and say ‘come on boy we need you now,’ and they will feel the importance, they feel that they are very important and will rise to the occasion. “So, for Khama, nobody will take that quality away from him, and he will come back and believe you me, he is a quality player.”

Billiat continues his quest to improve his showing when Kaizer Chiefs play Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda in Friday’s Caf preliminary round, first leg away match.