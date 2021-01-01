Billiat delay is another setback for seemingly one-dimensional Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys' top goal scorers in the league this season are Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama - with three each

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to score goals this season and when they have, not too many have been as a result of impressive build-up play.

If one looks back at Amakhosi's goals this season, a sizable portion have been headers – mainly from set-plays such as corners and free-kicks.

There have also been a few brilliant individual goals – Reeve Frosler’s sublime curler against SuperSport a recent example, Happy Mashiane’s strike against Petro De Luanda in the Champions League is another.

And granted there were a few entertaining team goals, such as one scored by Leonardo Castro against Arrows last November or a couple of the goals in the 3-0 win over TTM in January. But the intricate team goals, which endear teams to their fans, have been few and far between.

It was not a dissimilar case last season for Chiefs under head coach Ernst Middendorp – often favoring the direct route and using the aerial strength of players such as Samir Nurkovic, Castro as well as defenders Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso to get a solid portion of their goals.

One of the differences, though was that last season, the likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma – skillful ball players, have not been able to positively influence for Chiefs this term. For Manyama, its been a lack of form, the other two have been held back by injury. There has also not been enough support from Bernard Parker.

Article continues below

That’s why the news emerging from the Zimbabwe camp this week, that Billiat’s return is taking a little longer than usual and that he won’t be back before the first week of April, and that won’t help coach Gavin Hunt’s cause.

If Chiefs are to become more versatile and dynamic, and more of a goal threat, Hunt needs more options than just getting the ball into the opposition box from out wide.

Another issue is that possibly, (it's arguable whether they are consistent) Frosler and Mashiane aside, and Parker (when playing wide and not central) aside, Amakhosi do not have many genuine class wide crossers in their ranks. Forwards such as Nurkovic and Castro have not after all been provided with an abundance of goalscoring chances.