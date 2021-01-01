Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat back from injury, hopes Hunt 'gives him a chance'

The Zimbabwe international missed the full months of February and March but now returns from injury

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has confirmed that he has begun training with the rest of the team, working on his fitness as he hopes coach Gavin Hunt will hand him playing opportunities upon his return.

Billiat broke his leg in the 2-0 league defeat by Maritzburg United on January 9 at a time when he was a regular in Hunt’s team.

Now, having returned from a situation he has “never been in", the 30-year-old wants to continue enjoying regular game time as before.

“I am back. Hopefully, the coach will give me a chance. Thankfully I am training with the team. I just need to work on my fitness. As a player, it’s your mentality and how hard you work so you can contribute in team,” Billiat told Kaizer Chiefs’ website.

“It has been difficult. We are professional footballers and we always want to contribute by playing through hard and good times so you can grow as a person. I got injured against Maritzburg United and I never saw it coming.

“I have never been in a situation where I have had to miss so many games. It was difficult for me. I thought I would push myself harder and come back as soon as possible but I understand that everything happens for a reason. I thank God for the strength, and I feel better at the moment.

“I have been out for some months now and it has not been easy. I have been coming to training and doing rehab, working hard trying to make sure that I spend less time outside.”

During Billiat's absence, Chiefs have stuttered in the Caf Champions League, and the Zimbabwean is one of Amakhosi players with vast experience in a competition he won with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

It is not yet clear if he will be handed some playing minutes when Chiefs host Wydad Casablanca in a Champions League Group C match on Saturday.

“Wydad is a good team. We struggled to play against them in the first game in Burkina Faso,” added Billiat.

“I have known them for a long time, and they are not an easy side to play against. They work hard and they have been at this level for some time and know how to play the game.

“Every new game is a chance and bring new possibilities. We need to work on our game and make sure we use the fact that we are at home to get a good result.

"I think we deserve it. We just have to work hard as a team an apply what the coaches want us to do.”