‘Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat and Dolly need support and not targeted criticism’ - Katsande

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has asked Amakhosi supporters to stop targeting Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly for criticism.

Claims Billiat and Dolly are scapegoats for poor results

Says such criticism kills the team

Calls for support for all players

WHAT HAPPENED? The retired Zimbabwean, who was part of the Amakhosi fraternity for a decade, has singled out Billiat and Dolly as players who are unfairly targeted when the team underperforms.

Katsande believes Billiat, 32, and Dolly, 29, are facing the same situation he and Bernard Parker faced while turning out for the Soweto giants.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Khama and Dolly are two players who were heavily criticized recently, and it’s because they are the senior players," Katsande stated in his This Is Football column. "It was the same issue with me and Bernard Parker while we were at Chiefs.

"The manner of the criticism is about a target. Our supporters target a group of players whom they can blame when the team is not doing well. Obviously, when you are a senior player, you become a target. Parker and I were the targets every time the team lost.

"I think when you do that to those players, you kill the team because those are the players who can change the team and the environment. There are times or games when they can’t perform, but that does not mean they should be attacked.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Katsande wants not only Billiat - a three-time Premier Soccer League title winner at Sundowns - and Dolly – who managed eight goals and five assists in the 28 games last season - to be supported instead.

"Our supporters should learn to support Khama and Dolly as well as the team in general," he added.

"There is no player who goes to the field to give 40 percent, they all want to give 100 percent. The two guys just need support and love from the supporters.

"I think since Dolly joined the club, he has contributed a lot. He has been doing well. Khama was injured, but we know what he gives when he is fit. I preach to all the supporters, let’s support Billiat and Dolly and stop the criticism."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Being the senior and most experienced players at Amakhosi, Billiat and Dolly find themselves on the receiving end as the trophy drought persists at Naturena.

The two forwards formed a rather lethal partnership during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns, but have failed to replicate the same for the Glamour Boys.

Former Golden Arrows striker Norman Smith also criticized Dolly and Billiat in September, pointing out they need to reflect their big wages on the pitch.

However, they have received support from some quarters, notably former SuperSport United forward Phumelele Bhengu, who said Dolly should not be criticized for the salary he earns.

Former Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa came out to defend his fellow countryman Billiat, saying the problem is the quality of the players around the midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT AND DOLLY? Their performances will come under further scrutiny when the PSL resumes after the World Cup break, with Chiefs due to face Golden Arrows on December 31.