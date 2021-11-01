Kaizer Chiefs the biggest test to Stellenbosch FC’s unbeaten run in PSL – Barker

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has admitted their unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League will come under severe strain when they take on Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

The Stellies have enjoyed a good run of results since the new campaign kicked off as they are among the only unbeaten sides in the top-flight alongside champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have played eight matches so far in this campaign and are lying second on the 16-team table with 16 points, having won four matches, and drawn four.

Ahead of their fixture against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium, Barker has revealed why their unbeaten start to the new campaign will be at stake.

'Chiefs have turned the corner'

“It is our biggest test to our unbeaten run right now, I think for various reasons, I think obviously the quality of our opposition, they have also seemed to have turned the corner and they have regained some of their confidence and belief,” Barker told the media.

“They [Chiefs] also have some of their high profile players starting to have an impact, and you know it is another away game this term and you know it is not going to be easy and we have to keep travelling, so it is going to be a big test but at the same time, we have to admit that it as a big challenge.

“It will give us an indicator of where we have come from as a team, where we are headed to and what we are capable of achieving, so I think it will be a good environment for us to see where we are at and what we can do as a team.”

'Chiefs have quality midfielders'

On the recent performance of Chiefs' attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly, Barker said: “I think Keagan [Dolly] is obviously showing the qualities that he has and everyone knows that he is a good player at possessing the ball.

“So our plan is not to give them [Chiefs] freedom of space especially in the final third but it is not only Dolly, the movement of the front three is very good, and they have quality midfielders and defensively they are very solid.

“It sounds of a team that is being well-coached and they have a number of quality players that we have to be worried of but yes…Keagan [Dolly] does pose a big threat for us.”

On the fitness level of his squad ahead of the game, Barker said: “We are seemingly okay, Ibraheem [Jabaar] is obviously suspended for this game, and we are still waiting for some long term injuries to come back but besides that, the players that have been playing consistently will get the chance.

“They are strong and available and everyone is waiting for the match.”

The Soweto-giants have won their last two matches in the league – 4-0 against Chippa United and 2-1 against SuperSport United.