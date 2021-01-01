Kaizer Chiefs’ biggest problem could be psychological

The Soweto giants have picked up only two of the last 12 available points while also being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by second tier opposition

With Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt forced to adhere to the transfer ban, there must be players who know that they would not otherwise be in the coach's plans.

The Chiefs camp looks pretty miserable right now and so has Hunt's energy been in his post-match interviews.



It's not Hunt's fault that the situation is what it is, and it's not the players' fault. But it must be making for an unhealthy atmosphere, and poor results on the field are backing that assumption up.

This is after the same Amakhosi squad which came within a goal of winning the league title last season.

Injuries, and a frenetic fixture list, have not helped the situation, and have forced Hunt to use players who he would likely have sold were his hands not tied by the Fifa transfer ban, which runs up until the end of the season.

The more the season goes on though the worse things seem to be getting for Amakhosi and they endured another miserable day on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 at home to AmaZulu while having a player red-carded, and with yet another Itumeleng Khune blunder proving costly.

Over and over this season Hunt has complained about individual mistakes. Yet costly errors continue to be made, and discipline appears to be an issue too with players being sent off quite frequently.

A senior player like Willard Katsande, meanwhile, has all but been frozen out, while Lebogang Manyama has been a shadow of himself when given game-time. Others are in and out of the starting XI.

In an article by the Citizen a couple of weeks ago, an unnamed source gave some insight into what the situation is like in the camp of the not-so-Glamorous-Boys.

“He [Hunt] knows who he wants to keep and who he doesn’t. He wanted to get rid of the players he doesn’t need but because they couldn’t sign anyone, he would be left with a thin squad. But now the problem is that some of those players he wants out already know and would you expect them to give their best? That’s the situation right now,” the source was quoted saying.



In short, the psychological aspect of a coach being unhappy with several members of a squad he's been forced to inherit and try and work with, cannot be overstated.

And as victories continue to elude Amakhosi, the issue is only getting worse and players who were previously flourishing, such as the young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for example, seem to be regressing. How long before things reach a crisis point, one has to wonder.

Hunt's only thought now must be making it through to the end of the season with his and the club's dignity intact, and hope that things are not broken beyond repair so that he can rebuild in the next campaign.

It's a very tough situation to be in for everyone at the club, especially a team as well-supported as Chiefs, where expectations among the fans are always massive.

And there will be no place for Hunt and his men to hide in their next match - against an in-form SuperSport United side hunting down Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

The match against Hunt's former club - where he won the league title three years in a row - is at the FNB Stadium at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.